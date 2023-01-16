Rape Crisis has praised Sunday night's episode of Call the Midwife for its depiction of domestic abuse.

This article contains discussion of subjects including rape that some readers may find upsetting.

Sister Veronica is horrified when she learns of the emotional, physical and sexual abuse Sandy Talbot is suffering at the hands of her husband.

Initially, the mother of two feels unable to act, fearful of both Joe's response and how others will perceive her.

"When nobody knew, it didn't matter," she said. "I didn't have to be ashamed."

A devastated Sister Veronica does her best to dissuade her from that line of thinking, but the scars of Sandy's trauma run deep.

In time, she builds up the courage to flee her home and with the health visitor's help, reports her ordeal to the police. But the detective delivers some crushing news: "The offence does not exist."

Before 1992, rape within marriage wasn't criminalised in the UK.

Rose Riley as Sandy Talbot. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

"This is a powerful and emotional storyline which clearly shows the trauma caused by rape and the impacts not just for the survivor but for their families and those supporting them," Rape Crisis told RadioTimes.com.

"It shines a light on how women have been let down by the justice system for years, and how difficult it can be for women to report rape when the system is stacked against them.

"It also shows the power in solidarity, and how important it is to have advocates like Sister Veronica who will fight for survivors' rights. Women like Sister Veronica make up the Rape Crisis movement and continue to fight for change."

Sandy's story also struck a chord with those watching the show.

"Yet again another challenging topic raised in the most sensitive way. Great work," said one viewer.

"Anyone who says Call the Midwife is 'twee' clearly has never watched it. Such a powerful episode," added another.

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica and Rose Riley as Sandy Talbot. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

The charity also emphasised that Sandy's story, despite being set in 1968, is just as relevant today, even following the criminalisation of marital rape: "Stats show that 1 in 2 rapes against women are carried out by their partner or ex-partner, so we have a long way to go in terms of public understanding that rape and sexual violence is never OK and being married or in a relationship doesn't alter that.

"The injustice faced by Sandy is reflective of the experiences of thousands of rape survivors at that time and in present day. Although the law has changed, rape myths are still embedded within the criminal justice system, and just 1 in 100 recorded rapes result in a charge. Showing the impact of these injustices on screen is an important way to change attitudes."

Rape Crisis added: "We hope this storyline will show survivors that have experienced marital rape or rape by a partner that this is not OK, that their feelings are valid, and that they are worthy and deserving of support."

More like this

For information and support, visit the NHS website or Rape Crisis England & Wales.

Advertisement

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.