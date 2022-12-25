In the Call the Midwife Christmas special , Matthew popped the question to Trixie – and of course she said yes.

Helen George had been absent for a significant chunk of season 11 due to pregnancy, with her character Trixie heading off to Italy to care for her sick aunt - but she returned to Nonnatus House in the festive episode and time apart had clearly only brought the pair closer together.

However, finding an opportunity to get down on one knee was far from easy.

Olly Rix as Matthew and Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife. Sally Mais/BBC

On Matthew's first try, an intoxicated Mr Mullucks required assistance getting home, and the second time, Matthew's son Jonty had scoffed too much chocolate and, well, no need to go into detail.

But the third time's a charm and in front of the Chelsea Bridge, he made his big speech: "I love you. I love you for who you are. I love you for all the places that you've been and come back from. I love you for all the things that you've shown me, and all the places we have yet to go.

"So will you come with me Trixie? Will you come with me, as my wife?"

After fishing the ring out of the Thames following a moment of madness from Matthew, he placed the band on her finger and the pair shared a passionate kiss. They then headed back to base to share the news with their friends and see in the New Year together.

Speaking about the upcoming wedding, which they've not long finished filming, George said: "There are a few moments [of stress]. It's a stressful occasion. And especially because he lives in Chelsea and the family has titles and there's a lot that goes with that, so I think it's a big occasion and a huge thing to plan."

George also said that it was "really nice" being able to film without COVID restrictions, adding: "Suddenly, not only could we kiss, we could actually pretend to deliver babies, we could touch the hand of a patient.

"The touch, which is so important in caring for the community, came back and it adds magic across the board."

Call The Midwife season 12 arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 1st January 2023. Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

