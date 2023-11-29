A new clip for the special teases what's to come for Nonnatus House staple Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), who is a bit distracted at work.

When Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) confronts her about it, she reveals she has received a package from Hong Kong from her adopted daughter Mae's biological mother.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A tearful Shelagh reveals she hasn't even told her husband, Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann), about it. She's too worried the package will upset Mae, who is "perfectly content" as it is, after not receiving anything from her mother on previous special occasions.

Of course, Sister Julienne has some wise counsel for the nurse, encouraging her to tell her husband. "No marriage thrives on secrets, large or small," she tells her.

We're sure the pair will come together in the end and do what's best for Mae.

Trixie and Jonty in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam

They're not the only one's who'll be experiencing some troubles this season, however.

Helen George's Trixie and her new husband Matthew (Olly Rix) are preparing for their first Christmas together following last season's nuptials. But it sounds like it will be far from magical.

Read more:

"It's their first Christmas together as a married couple, so it's one of those awkward years when they're trying to work out what they're going to do.

"And Trixie doesn't really have any family apart from Nonnatus House - and, of course, he's a Chelsea boy, so does he really want to spend Christmas in Poplar?" George explained.

Trixie's brother Geoffrey will be spending the holidays with them, throwing another spanner in the works - and undoubtedly making for some rather entertaining viewing.

All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.