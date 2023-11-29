Jones spoke about following on this relationship in season 2 at a Q&A for the show, saying: "What I found about the development of our relationship is these are two women that have decided to have a family together, they already have a daughter, a child on the way, but they're also very defined by their work, by their careers.

"So they're gonna start butting heads, when one is trying to look after the other, the other wants to do everything. And I think it brought an element of fun, but actually a seriousness of ‘ooo, how does that change the relationship dynamic?’, which was really interesting for us. And it took it somewhere else."

Meanwhile, Leslie added: "With our relationship, that's a wonderful thing to be able to expand and see where they go and how they confront the challenges that they are confronted with, and, as a result, it’s very rewarding."

The pair also spoke about playing characters who are LGBTQ+, with Jones speaking about not only playing Amy, but also Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack.

DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) and DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) in Vigil. BBC / World Productions LTD / Nicky Hamilton / Rufina Breskin

She said: "I think you're drawn to the role, you're drawn to the character, you're drawn to what that person can give you and what you can give to the person. So that's the first thing.

"And obviously, through Gentleman Jack, I found a community that was so open and wonderful and receptive and willing to share their experiences with me.

"I was like, 'Wow, this can be another part of a job, you can really connect on a whole other level'. So I think by doing that particular job, and then this one, I have been very welcomed as an ally and I take it very seriously."

Leslie added: "I remember when we sat down, there [were] a few of us in the room just before we began filming series 2, and Suranne and I wanted to make sure that within the writers room there was an LGBTQ writer within that room as well, just so that we were able to get across the relationship that we have.

"They are two people in love, and that their sexuality in no way defines who they are. They are kind and generous to one another, and that's a beautiful thing."

