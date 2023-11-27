Evie and Danny were taking out the rubbish at the same time when they noticed one another across the street. While nothing actually happened in that moment, the way in which they were looking at one another as the rain soaked them both through, their breathing quickening as the score ramped up in intensity, certainly made an impression.

"That was very wet, very cold," Heughan said of filming that scene. "It is quite a stylised piece and that's one of its great draws. I've worked with [director] Dries Vos before on Suspect for Channel 4 and I knew I wanted to work with him again, and we had all these set pieces that felt quite stylised, and this is one of them."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "It's explained by episode 2. It may not appear to be all that it is. But shooting that, we had big rain and wind machines. I think it had been raining all week and everyone was quite depressed because it was the height of summer, and then of course, when the rain stopped, we had to get a rain machine in. And they were really drenching us, we were very, very wet."

More like this

Heughan was also full of praise for his co-star while filming that encounter.

"Hats off to Eleanor especially," he said. "She's such a trooper, so strong. It's 2, 3, 4 in the morning, we're drenched to the bone, and she just got on with it.

"We're calling it our notebook moment. It's kind of similar, in the rain. And all will be revealed in episode 2."

Sam Heughan as Danny and Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

The actor also teased plenty of "oh my God" moments beyond that.

"Every episode is pretty dramatic," said Heughan. "When I first read the script way back, I was really excited by not only the relationship drama, but by Danny being a cop.

"There's this secondary story that's going on in the background that Pete's involved in as well, and of course these worlds collide towards the end. You see at the very beginning of the show, the first episode, sh*t hits the fan. And we're working our way towards that.

Read more:

"And there are some quite surprising moments as well that I think viewers will be like, 'Oh my God, that just happened.' And I also think people's allegiances will change every episode. It's beautifully crafted."

Tomlinson echoed that: "Dries Vos has created it to have a David Lynch-y feel to it, that it feels dangerous all the time. It's beautifully shot, and you never quite know what's going to happen. That particular sequence [the couple in the rain] may yet be turned on its head.

"It always leaves you wanting to get to the next episode to see what's going to happen."

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 27th November, and on STARZ in the US in 2024. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.