The BBC teased in a statement that the drama would tell the story of "a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea".

"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown," it continued

Norton, who is also executive producing, will play Harold, Earl of Wessex. He'll be joined by Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as William, Duke of Normandy.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star in King and Conqueror alongside Norton (Photo by Iconic/GC Images)

The series will consist of eight episodes and has been penned by Michael Robert Johnson, of Sherlock Holmes and The Frankenstein Chronicles fame, with Everest's Baltasar Kormákur directing the first episode.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added: "In the UK we learn about William the Conqueror, the Battle of Hastings and King Harold’s gruesome death in our school history lessons – but those headlines are all most of us can remember.

"King and Conqueror will bring Harold and William to life, depicting their lives, loves and families, and the gripping, high stakes power game that led to their fateful meeting in 1066. With incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera, I cannot wait for this exciting project to be realised."

Details on when filming will commence and when the series will land are yet to be confirmed.

