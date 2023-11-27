The six-parter has been written by Helen Black, whose credits include Death in Paradise, Grantchester and Time, and is produced by Gaumont in association with Banijay Rights. Casting details are yet to be announced.

We do know some details about the plot, however, and it sounds rather intriguing.

"Last year, four sisters-in-law and their families escaped to their Maltese holiday apartments, as they’ve done every summer for 15 years," the official synopsis says.

"Sylvie was happily married, Natasha was swimming in wealth, and Beth and Annabelle were thick as thieves. But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie’s now single and loving life, Natasha’s hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well... dead."

Things take a turn when Annabelle's widower shows up with a new woman who looks exactly like his late wife. That coupled with his odd behaviour leads Beth to suspect there's more to Annabelle's death. Oh, and there are also "corrupt officials, drug cartels and career criminals" in the picture too, so it sounds like she'll have her work cut out for her.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK said of the upcoming series: "We are excited to join forces with the wonderful teams at Gaumont and Banijay Rights for another gripping thriller. The Wives is set to bring layers of mystery and intrigue which is guaranteed to keep the Channel 5 audience guessing."

Leila Hobday, VP Acquisitions of Banijay Rights, added: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Gaumont and Channel 5 following our recent successful partnership on For Her Sins. It’s great to see another commercial scripted series being taken out to the international market and we are in no doubt The Wives will resonate strongly with viewers worldwide.”

Filming is set to begin in Malta in early 2024, with a release date yet to be announced.

