The BBC has released the first trailer for the upcoming instalment, showing DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre entangling themselves in the world of drone warfare in order to catch a killer.

The minute-long clip shows Silva telling her colleagues, "We need to visit the base," as she and Longacre take on a brand new investigation where everyone is a suspect.

You can watch the full trailer below:

The first run saw Silva investigate a death on board a submarine, but season 2 is well above water.

As per the official synopsis for the season, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause of "multiple unexplained fatalities".

The synopsis reads: "In a brand new investigation, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) enter the world of drone warfare to catch a killer. Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, Silva and Longacre are tasked with uncovering the cause.

"Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future."

Vigil season 2 begins on Sunday 10th December on BBC One at 9pm. Vigil season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

