Suranne Jones in first look at Vigil as season 2 takes to the skies
Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre will this time be investigating the secret world of drone warfare.
It's been more than two years since the first season of Vigil debuted, but we have finally got our first look at the second outing, with Suranne Jones's Amy Silva and Rose Leslie's Kirsten Longacre back in action.
In the new season, Amy and Kirsten will be tasked with finding out the cause of multiple deaths at a Scottish weapons test and entering the closed ranks of the air force in Scotland and the Middle East, as well as the secret world of drone warfare.
In one of the new images, Amy can be seen on the tarmac at an airfield, while another sees Amy and Kirsten in the woods, with their guards up as they face a mystery character.
Another photo sees Kirsten sat next to Amir El-Masry's new character Daniel Ramsay, while one more introduces us to Dougray Scott's new character Marcus Grainger.
Other cast members set to feature in season 2 include Romola Garai (Pack of Lies), David Elliot (Bulletproof), Chris Jenks (Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and Hiba Medina.
They will also be joined by Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials), who reprises his role as DSU Robertson from the show's first season.
Earlier this year, Scott said of joining the show: "I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series 2 - the first was so highly regarded and widely watched, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Tom Edge and Andy De Emmony.
"Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are great talents and I’m excited to be working with them."
Meanwhile, Garai said: "It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series 2 and to be playing such a layered, complex character. I can only hope to do justice to the shows continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling."
The first season of Vigil saw Amy investigating a death on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, trying to get answers out of the crew as they closed ranks in the face of her questioning. The new season will debut later this year.
