In one of the new images, Amy can be seen on the tarmac at an airfield, while another sees Amy and Kirsten in the woods, with their guards up as they face a mystery character.

Another photo sees Kirsten sat next to Amir El-Masry's new character Daniel Ramsay, while one more introduces us to Dougray Scott's new character Marcus Grainger.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie in Vigil season 2.

Other cast members set to feature in season 2 include Romola Garai (Pack of Lies), David Elliot (Bulletproof), Chris Jenks (Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon), Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) and Hiba Medina.

They will also be joined by Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials), who reprises his role as DSU Robertson from the show's first season.

Dougray Scott in Vigil season 2.

Earlier this year, Scott said of joining the show: "I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series 2 - the first was so highly regarded and widely watched, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Tom Edge and Andy De Emmony.

"Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are great talents and I’m excited to be working with them."

Meanwhile, Garai said: "It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series 2 and to be playing such a layered, complex character. I can only hope to do justice to the shows continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling."

Rose Leslie and Amir El-Masry in Vigil season 2.

The first season of Vigil saw Amy investigating a death on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, trying to get answers out of the crew as they closed ranks in the face of her questioning. The new season will debut later this year.

Vigil season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

