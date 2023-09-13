There was plenty going on in the season 2 finale, from Morgan finding out who her father is, to Blair going into labour, to Annika and Jake taking the next step in their relationship, with the latter moving in.

However, it was this week's case which brought up the biggest shock of the week, as Annika and the team investigated the murder of former detective Jacqueline 'Jackie' Drummond, who died of smoke inhalation when her barge was set on fire.

While the team investigated a number of avenues which came to nothing, at the end of the episode they finally got a strong lead on the identity of the killer - and it seems that it's none other than Annika's father!

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn, Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed, Sven Henriksen as Magnus Strandhed and Silvie Furneaux as Morgan Strandhed in Annika season 2. UKTV

Annika's father Magnus had been staying with her for the past couple of weeks, but it seems he may have also been in town to make sure his involvement in Jackie's brother's death, which had been thought to be a diving accident, never came to light.

Annika deduced as much when a facial composite was drawn up of the case's new prime suspect, and a dictaphone phone call, which held a conversation between Magnus and Jackie, was heard.

In the recorded phone call, Magnus was heard pleading with Jackie to let him explain, but she said she was going to publish what she had found. Finally she relented, and said she would give him ten minutes on her barge.

As Annika realised the truth, she turned to the camera, pleading: "Help me". At that point the screen cut to black, leaving fans desperate for the resolution to this shocking twist next season.

It perhaps shouldn't have been such a surprise for viewers. After all, Annika accidentally put a photo of her father on the virtual board of case notes and evidence earlier in the episode and couldn't remove it, hinting towards his secret involvement.

He also hurried off at quite the pace after Annika started investigating, first asking whether there were any witnesses and then getting a quick flight out of Glasgow back to Norway.

Let's hope the show gets a speedy renewal for a third season, as fans now have a long and anxious wait to see how Annika's most intense family drama yet plays out.

