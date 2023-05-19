The series is based on BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded, and stars Nicola Walker in the title role as the head of Glasgow’s new Marine Homicide Unit.

While many viewers will be patiently awaiting the second season of detective drama Annika on Alibi, those who haven't seen the first season will now get a chance, as it starts airing on BBC One.

She is joined in the series by the likes of Jamie Sives, Katie Leung, Ukweli Roach and Paul McGann. But who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Annika.

Annika cast: who stars in the detective drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Annika. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

Nicola Walker plays DI Annika Strandhed

Nicola Walker as Annika

Who is DI Annika Standhed? Annika is the head of Glasgow’s new Marine Homicide Unit, who often uses literary and historical references to help solve crimes and breaks the fourth wall to talk to the show's audience.

Where have I seen Nicola Walker? Walker is best-known for her roles in series such as Spooks, Last Tango in Halifax, Unforgotten and The Split, while she has also had roles in Marriage, Inside No 9 and Luther amongst other shows and films.

Jamie Sives plays DS Michael McAndrews

Michael (Jamie Sives) in Annika UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Who is DS Michael McAndrews? Michael is the Marine Homicide Unit’s search diver, who thought he was in line for the lead job until Annika got it.

Where have I seen Jamie Sives? Sives is known for his roles in series such as Game of Thrones, Frontier, Guilt, Chernobyl and Doctor Who, as well as in films such as Wild Rose.

Katie Leung plays DC Blair Ferguson

Katie Leung as Blair in Annika UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Who is DC Blair Ferguson? Blair is the team’s analyst, who sorts data and uses tech during the cases.

Where have I seen Katie Leung? Leung is best-known for playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter film series, while she has also appeared in Moominvalley, The Nest, Roadkill, Arcane, The Peripheral and T2: Trainspotting.

Ukweli Roach plays DS Tyrone Clarke

Ukweli Roach as Tyrone UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Who is DS Tyrone Clarke? Tyrone is a member of the Marine Homicide Unit who previously worked at border command, patrolling for drug smuggling.

Where have I seen Ukweli Roach? Roach is best-known for his role in Blindspot, while he has also appeared in Starlings, Humans and The Midwich Cuckoos.

Kate Dickie plays DCI Diane Oban

Kate Dickie Euan Cherry/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Who is DCI Diane Oban? Diane is a DCI who oversees the activities of the Marine Homicide Unit.

Where have I seen Kate Dickie? Dickie is known for her roles in series including Game of Thrones, The Cry, The Nest, Inside Man, while she is also set to appear in Loki season 2. She has also had roles in films such as Prometheus, The Witch, The Green Knight, The Northman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Silvie Furneaux plays Morgan Standhed

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan in Annika UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Who is Morgan? Morgan is Annika's rebellious 15-year-old daughter.

Where have I seen Silvie Furneaux? Alongside her role in Annika Furneaux has also appeared in the film Limbo and the series Red Rose and Vigil.

Paul McGann plays Jake Strathearn

Paul McGann as Jake in Annika UKTV/Graeme Hunter

Who is Jake Strathearn? Jake is Morgan's therapist who becomes a love interest for Annika.

Where have I seen Paul McGann? McGann is best-known for playing the Eighth Doctor in Doctor Who, while he has also had major roles in films such as Withnail and I and Alien 3, and series including Hornblower, Luther and Holby City.

Annika will air on BBC One on Saturday 20th May 2023 at 9:15pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

