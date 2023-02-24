The first may have tied up most of its loose ends as it came to a close , but there is still certainly scope for more for these characters and the deadly app behind their misfortune.

Now that Red Rose is available on Netflix , following its initial BBC Three release last year, fans are wondering whether a second season of the teen horror series could be in the offing.

But will there be a second season of Red Rose, when would it be released and who of the cast would be back to star in it?

Read on for everything you need to know about Red Rose season 2.

*Warning - Contains spoilers for Red Rose season 1*

Will there be a Red Rose season 2?

Jaya (Ashna Rabheru) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

As of February 2023 we've currently had no word as to whether there will be a second season of Red Rose or not. However, with the series having just launched on Netflix and picking up significant additional interest following its BBC Three release last year, we imagine it could certainly play a factor in whether the show returns or not.

As for the story, there are certainly places that it could go if the show were to return. There were still a number of questions left unanswered at the end of the season, with a cliffhanger ending that suggests the app is still out there.

When would Red Rose season 2 be released?

Wren (Amelia Clarkson) in Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Sam Taylor

It's hard to say when a second season of Red Rose would be released, as the series hasn't been officially renewed for season 2 yet.

However, we would imagine that the earliest we could see a new season would likely be towards the start of 2024, if the new season went into production soon.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any further news becomes available.

Red Rose cast - who would be back for season 2?

The cast of Red Rose BBC/Eleven Film/Vishal Sharmer

Given the ending of Red Rose season 1, there is a chance that a second season would focus on an entirely new group of friends getting caught up with the app.

However, assuming that the same group would be back next time around, we'd certainly imagine that Amelia Clarkson would be back as Wren, while Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard and the rest of the group would also likely be back.

One character we wouldn't expect to make a return is Rochelle 'Roch' Mason, played by Isis Hainsworth, after she was murdered.

Here's a full list of the cast members who could return for a second season:

Amelia Clarkson as Wren Davies

Natalie Blair as Ashley Banister

Ellis Howard as Antony Longwell

Ali Khan as Tariq 'Taz' Sadiq

Ashna Rabheru as Jaya Mahajan

Harry Redding as Noah Royston

Natalie Gavin as Rachel Davies

Samuel Anderson as Vinny

Adam Nagaitis as Rick Bennett

Harrie Hayes as The Gardener

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Red Rose season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Red Rose season 2 yet but you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

Red Rose is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.