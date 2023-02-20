Now, the horror series, which comes from the makers of Sex Education , has landed on Netflix , introducing an even larger audience to the story.

Back in August 2022, creepy drama Red Rose aired on BBC Three, with viewers comparing the British horror drama about a group of teenagers in Bolton and an insidious app to Black Mirror .

We first meet our protagonists as they celebrate the end of their GCSEs, but when they download a new app on their phones, a tech-fuelled nightmare ensues.

Alongside a stellar cast, which features newcomers including Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard, Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru, and many more, Red Rose also boasts an epic soundtrack, which was curated by Jessica Jones and Tim Morrish, who developed a number of original songs for the series.

Despite being set in 2022, the characters also play a constant stream of ‘90s bangers, dancing to classics like Robin S’s Show Me Love and Faithless’s Insomnia. Read on for the song list for the Netflix series.

Red Rose soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix series

Isis Hainsworth as Rochelle in Red Rose. Eleven Film/Vishal Sharmer/BBCr

Episode 1 - It's Grim up North

Insomnia – Faithless

Show Me Love – Robin S.

Rhythm Is a Dancer – Snap

Barbie Girl – Aqua

Somebody to Love – Boogie Pimps

Starstruck – Years and Years

Episode 2 - The Garden

Gloria – Laura Branigan

Abcdefu – GAYLE

Barbie Girl – Scala & Kolacny Brothers

Episode 3 - Scapegoat

Better Off Alone – Alice Deejay

Seconds – Pulp

Neon Lights – Inverted Pyramids

Episode 4 - Manchester Innit

Life – Des’ree

Episode 5 - Lockdown

Deceptacon – Le Tigre

Episode 6 - Results Day

Free – Ultra Naté

Show Me the Way to Amarillo – Andy Martin

The Jam – Kideko

Set You Free – N-Trance

Blue (Da Ba Dee) – Faouzia

Episode 7 - I Love BLTN

Daddy Cool – Boney M.

Somebody to Love – Boogie Pimps

Episode 8 - The Gardener

The Masterplan – Oasis

