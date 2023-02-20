Red Rose soundtrack: Song list for horror series on Netflix
The characters also play a constant stream of ‘90s bangers.
Back in August 2022, creepy drama Red Rose aired on BBC Three, with viewers comparing the British horror drama about a group of teenagers in Bolton and an insidious app to Black Mirror.
Now, the horror series, which comes from the makers of Sex Education, has landed on Netflix, introducing an even larger audience to the story.
We first meet our protagonists as they celebrate the end of their GCSEs, but when they download a new app on their phones, a tech-fuelled nightmare ensues.
Alongside a stellar cast, which features newcomers including Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard, Ali Khan, Ashna Rabheru, and many more, Red Rose also boasts an epic soundtrack, which was curated by Jessica Jones and Tim Morrish, who developed a number of original songs for the series.
Despite being set in 2022, the characters also play a constant stream of ‘90s bangers, dancing to classics like Robin S’s Show Me Love and Faithless’s Insomnia. Read on for the song list for the Netflix series.
Red Rose soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix series
Episode 1 - It's Grim up North
Insomnia – Faithless
Show Me Love – Robin S.
Rhythm Is a Dancer – Snap
Barbie Girl – Aqua
Somebody to Love – Boogie Pimps
Starstruck – Years and Years
Episode 2 - The Garden
Gloria – Laura Branigan
Abcdefu – GAYLE
Barbie Girl – Scala & Kolacny Brothers
Episode 3 - Scapegoat
Better Off Alone – Alice Deejay
Seconds – Pulp
Neon Lights – Inverted Pyramids
Episode 4 - Manchester Innit
Life – Des’ree
Episode 5 - Lockdown
Deceptacon – Le Tigre
Episode 6 - Results Day
Free – Ultra Naté
Show Me the Way to Amarillo – Andy Martin
The Jam – Kideko
Set You Free – N-Trance
Blue (Da Ba Dee) – Faouzia
Episode 7 - I Love BLTN
Daddy Cool – Boney M.
Somebody to Love – Boogie Pimps
Episode 8 - The Gardener
The Masterplan – Oasis
Red Rose is available to watch on Netflix now.
