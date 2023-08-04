Speaking ahead of the series, Walker said that season 2 is "direct continuity from the end of series one". Walker explains: "She steps out of the pub, looks at everyone and admits that she has got a real problem on her hands. It’s Annika at her most honest.

"It took her the whole of the first series to get to this point where she realises that all her secrets are coming home to roost. Now she's going to have to deal with it all. It's a really clever way of jumping back into the story."

Season 1 ended on quite the major note of Annika's life being saved by her colleagues Tyrone (Ukweli Roach) and Blair (Katie Leung) after her car exploded in the finale. But as for what Annika herself will be bringing into season 2, it seems as though there's a secret or two that fans can look forward to unfolding.

Nicola Walker as Annika and Ukweli Roach as Tyrone. UKTV

Walker said: "All families contain those secrets. We try not to unpack them, and we go day to day biting down and burying them. But in this series, a lot of Annika’s family secrets are going to come out.

"It's a very fulfilling drama series because it's not interested in cliff-hangers. It likes to reveal. The whole premise is that Annika likes to reveal - maybe too much! She overshares sometimes. She uses you, the viewer, to work out, moment by moment, both the case and her life. So, there are secrets, but they're not secret for long. It turns out she's absolutely dreadful at keeping secrets - which is why I think I love her!"

It seems as though fans have not only secrets to look forward to in season 2, but also new dynamics, characters and locations.

An official synopsis from UKTV reads: "The team are challenged as their dynamics shift, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before. The crimes take them to new landscapes showing multiple sides of Scotland from the Hebridean Isles to the vibrant capital city Edinburgh.

"Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships.

"As always, Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations through a literary lens, alongside raising her brilliant yet complex teenage daughter, Morgan."

Annika season 2 will air on Alibi on Wednesday 9th August 2023 at 9pm.

