Inspired by BBC Radio 4's audio drama Annika Stranded, the series stars Unforgotten's Nicola Walker as a fourth-wall-breaking detective who solves a number of coastal crimes as part of Glasgow's Marine Homicide Unit, while also dealing with a sometimes turbulent home life.

The first season of Annika has come to an end on BBC One, almost two years after it originally aired on UKTV channel Alibi.

The debut run was a major hit on Alibi, becoming the channel's most-watched drama since it started collecting figures in 2014, and so it always seemed likely that a second outing would get the green light.

And if you enjoyed the first batch of mysteries and are keen to see some more then you're in luck, with a second season coming to Alibi later in 2023 – read on for everything you need to know.

Annika S2 - First Look. Picture shows: (L-R) Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn and Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed UKTV

It's now been revealed that the second six-episode run will begin airing on Alibi in August 2023 – although there's so far been no confirmation of an exact date.

It's also currently unclear whether the show will subsequently air on primetime BBC One as was the case with the debut run, but it certainly seems likely that this could be the case in due course. We'll update this page when we have more concrete information available.

In the US, the programme airs on Masterpiece PBS, but a release date is not yet clear.

Annika season 2 cast

Nicola Walker as Annika and Ukweli Roach as Tyrone UKTV

It will come as no surprise that Nicola Walker is reprising the title role in season two, and she's one of many familiar faces from the first run who are returning back for more.

The other returning cast members include Jamie Sives (Guilt, Too Close) as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) as DC Blair Ferguson, Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot) as DS Tyrone Clarke, and Silvie Furneaux (Red Rose) as Annika's daughter Morgan.

Meanwhile, former Doctor Who star Paul McGann will also be back as child therapist Jake Strathearn, who struck up a relationship with Annika in the opening season,

And season 2 also welcomes a handful new faces, including Sven Henriksen (Welcome to Uttmark, Valkyrien) as Annika’s father Magnus, and Varada Sethu (Andor, Strike Back) as DC Harper Weston, a new recruit at the Marine Homicide Unit.

Annika season 2 plot

Annika UKTV

Fans can expect plenty more sea-based sleuthing from Annika and her colleagues in the second run – who will no doubt ve faced with all sorts of grisly new cases.

It also seems certain we'll further explore the title character's personal life, including her rocky relationship with daughter Morgan and her romance with Jake Strathearn, while it's also been revealed she'll have to reckon with some secrets close to home.

Speaking after season 2 was renewed Walker revealed: "We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It’s going to be a bumpy ride!”

An official synopsis from UKTV reads: "The team are challenged as their dynamics shift, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before. The crimes take them to new landscapes showing multiple sides of Scotland from the Hebridean Isles to the vibrant capital city Edinburgh.

"Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships. As always, Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations through a literary lens, alongside raising her brilliant yet complex teenage daughter, Morgan."

Individual cases are set to include a Scottish millionaire found dead in his own shark tank, a recently released prisoner whose body is pulled out of the Forth River imprisoned in a dog cage, and a phone found with a brutal drowning recorded on it.

Annika season 2 trailer

No trailer has dropped for season 2 so far, but UKTV has released a number of images from the run which can be seen throughout this page. And when a trailer does arrive, we'll post it right here – so do keep checking back.

Jamie Sives as Michael and Katie Leung as Blair UKTV

