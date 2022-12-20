It was a veritable hit when it first aired back in 2021 and went on to break records , becoming Alibi's most-watched drama for at least seven years.

While we may have recently seen Nicola Walker excel in her role in BBC One's Marriage , news of her upcoming series Annika will be added joy to any crime drama fans' ears.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at the second season and its cast. The critically-acclaimed UKTV Original series is set to return to Alibi in 2023, with Walker (The Split, Unforgotten) returning as DI Annika Strandhed.

Annika season 2. UKTV

Annika is based on the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 drama, written by Nick Walker. Throughout the series, we follow the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed (Walker) as she leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

Annika season 2. UKTV

The unusual – yet most interesting – thing about the series is the fact that Annika speaks directly to the viewers by continually breaking the fourth wall.

She shares her wry observations on the cases, her life, her unconventional team, and her teenage daughter. The viewer turns into Annika's confidante, if you will.

Annika season 2. UKTV

As well as Walker being back in the titular role, other returning cast members include Jamie Sives (Guilt, Too Close) as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) as DC Blair Ferguson, Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot) as DS Tyrone Clarke, and Silvie Furneaux (Red Rose) as Annika's daughter Morgan.

Annika season 2. UKTV

Season 2 also welcomes some new faces, including Sven Henriksen (Welcome to Uttmark, Valkyrien) as Annika’s father Magnus, and Varada Sethu (Andor, Strike Back) as DC Harper Weston, who joins the MHU.

The series is a co-commission with US broadcaster Masterpiece and All3Media International and is produced by Black Camel Pictures.

Annika season 2 will return to Alibi in 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.