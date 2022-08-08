Nicola Walker to return in Annika season 2 on Alibi

Written by Nick Walker and based on the hit BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded, the series follows DI Annika Strandhed as she leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal and seemingly unfathomable murders that occur in the waterways of Scotland.

Nicola Walker will be reprising her role as the enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed for season 2 of Annika .

Annika breaks the conventional fourth wall as she speaks to the audience to share her observations on the cases she's investigating, her close-knit team and her personal life. Season 1 saw the titular character striking up a romantic relationship with her daughter Morgan's psychiatrist, so we predict season 2 will develop that storyline further.

The second season will also feature the return of Guilt's Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews, Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) as DC Blair Ferguson, and The Midwich Cuckoos' Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke. Silvie Furneaux (Limbo) will be back as Strandhed's troubled teen daughter, Morgan.

The cast of Annika. UKTV

Walker said in a statement: "We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It’s going to be a bumpy ride!"

Senior drama commissioner Philippa Collie Cousins added: "I’m thrilled to get the team back together on a second series of this refreshing, character led crime drama. Nicola has such an authentic approach, she brings the character of Annika to life in a unique way and, by breaking the fourth wall with conviction and wit, she adds both real depth and laugh out loud moments. The first season stole the audience’s hearts, and the second season will too!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first season of Annika became Alibi's top performing title of all time, reaching 1.32 million individuals since its launch.

Fans will also see Walker back on screen as she stars in BBC One's drama Marriage alongside Sean Bean. The series, written and directed by Mum's Stefan Golaszewski, follows Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) as they explore the hopes and fears of their marriage, from insecurities and jealousies to funny, moving moments.

Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 14th August at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.