Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star in first trailer for Marriage

The drama, written and directed by Mum's Stefan Golaszewski, follows Ian ( Game of Thrones ' Bean) and Emma ( Unforgotten 's Walker) as they explore the hopes and fears of their marriage, from insecurities and jealousies to funny, moving moments.

The BBC has released the first trailer for four-part drama Marriage , teasing Nicola Walker and Sean Bean as a long-time couple approaching their 27th wedding anniversary and confirming the show's August release date.

In the teaser trailer, we meet Ian and Emma as snapshots from their relationship play out on-screen. One minute they're arguing over jacket potatoes on an airplane, while the next, they're cheering on their daughter Jessica (Mood's Chantelle Alle) at a concert.

"Twenty-seven years on Thursday. Everything that's happened. Good times, bad times," Ian says before we're shown the couple arguing over Ian's suspicions around the intentions of Emma's boss Jamie (Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

The drama, which will air on BBC One on Sunday 14th August, also stars New Tricks' James Bolam as Emma's father Gerry, while the trailer also teases Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Chantelle Alle in their roles.

BBC One has teased that the drama is set to explore "the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship", adding: "Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing."

The broadcaster released first-look images for the upcoming drama back in March, showing Bean and Walker shopping together in a supermarket, hugging in the kitchen and loading up a car.

Marriage will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 14th August at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

