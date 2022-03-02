Nicola Walker and Sean Bean star in first look images for BBC drama Marriage

The photos show The Split star in character as Emma and Time’s Bean as Ian, a married couple of 30 years who navigate the insecurities, hopes and fears of their relationship.

BBC One has shared a first-look of Nicola Walker and Sean Bean in drama Marriage , teasing the stars’ upcoming roles as a long-term couple.

In the first-look, we see an intimate moment between Ian and Emma, as well as the couple on a shopping trip and the pair loading up a car.

BBC

The four-parter, written and directed by BAFTA winner Stefan Golaszewski, explores the risk of Ian and Emma’s long-term relationship and also stars New Tricks’ James Bolam, Ragdoll’s Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Mood’s Chantelle Alle.

The BBC announced the series in September last year with filming set to begin soon afterwards.

BBC

Bean, who is best known for playing Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, said of the role at the time: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Meanwhile, Walker – who recently left ITV’s Unforgotten after four series – added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

Marriage arrives on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.