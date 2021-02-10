BBC One drama The Split: Nicola Walker divorce series release date

BBC One legal drama The Split will return for a third, final season, once again set in the London high-end divorce circuit and following the three Defoe sisters.

Unforgotten’s Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay and Chukwudi Iwuji are all reprising their roles for the final instalment, giving us plenty more drama too look forward to.

Walker said: “I can’t wait to be back in the Defoe Family, we are all looking forward to the journey Abi has planned for us. I don’t know if Hannah will cling to the wreckage or walk away, but I do know it’s going to be a fantastic ride.”

Creator Abi Morgan has also promised “the most dramatic and heart-breaking series to date” as Walker’s character, a cut-throat divorce lawyer, is faced with her own separation.

When is The Split season three?

The third season of The Split will air on BBC One, but there’s no release date confirmed yet – we’ll keep this page updated.

Before the show was green lit for a third season, creator and writer Abi Morgan said: “This show’s always been conceived as three, so I really hope we get to the next series.”

The second series averaged over six million viewers and over 19 million streams, becoming the third most watched drama series on BBC iPlayer in 2020.

Who will star in The Split season three?

The majority of The Split season 2 cast seem to be reprising their roles, including the return of central characters the Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Scholey), and Rose (Fiona Button), and their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay).

Meanwhile Stephen Mangan stars as Hannah’s soon-to-be-ex husband.

What will happen in The Split season three?

Set 10 months after Nathan and Hannah’s marriage ended and the extent of her betrayal is revealed, the two professional divorce lawyers are negotiating their divorce. However, as the stakes become clear, Hannah realises how much she could lose.

BBC teases a “shocking revelation that dramatically changes the stakes”, adding: “Battle lines are redrawn, their dream of achieving the ‘good divorce’ is left in tatters.”

Abi Morgan said: “It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family, and to dive once more into to the complications of their lives and those of their clients. In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

The Split will return to BBC One, and series one and two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.