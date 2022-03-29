The third season will chart the acrimonious divorce of family lawyers Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) and her soon-to-be ex-husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan), who both pursued adulterous affairs in previous seasons.

BBC divorce drama The Split is back for a third and final outing on BBC iPlayer this April, returning us to world of London legal teams who handle their clients' high stakes break-ups, marriages, and everything inbetween.

A synopsis for the new run teases that "adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement".

It continues: "As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their 20 years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes.

"As the battle lines are redrawn, we wonder if their dream of achieving the 'good divorce' is even possible. Will they find a path through the wreckage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

The series is set mainly in London, where the offices of Noble Hale Defoe are based. But where does the filming for The Split season 3 take place?

Where is The Split season 3 filmed?

Jack and Misty at a champagne bar in St Pancras International, London, in a scene from The Split

Filming for The Split season 3 kicked off last year in June 2021, and as in previous seasons took place predominantly in London, with various famous landmarks cropping up throughout the series, including the Millennium Bridge, St Pancras International Station, and The Shard.

Specific filming locations have included the offices of international law firm Olswang in High Holborn, Central London, which is a stand-in for the law firm where Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) works.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Creator Abi Morgan previously said of the show's London setting: “A lawyer I spoke to early on introduced the idea that London is the divorce capital of the world.

“One of the reasons for that had been instigated by a woman called Blanche Lucas, one of the first divorce lawyers who advocated for women not only to get alimony and a share of the house, but to get a lump sum of money, as an acknowledgement of how much they may have given in a relationship to supporting a man’s career.

“She was known as 'Lump Sum Lucas’ and was very famous in the Eighties. It triggered a number of people choosing to be divorced in the UK because it was so friendly to the spouse who had contributed to the marriage in ways other than income.”

The Split's third and final season will begin on BBC One on 4th April 2022 at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.