The main cast is all returning for season 3, including Walker, Stephen Mangan (as husband Nathan), and Barry Atsma (as Christie, Hannah's lover and colleague).

BBC drama series The Split returns this April for the third and final season of the popular divorce drama, as Nicola Walker's central character Hannah, a family lawyer, faces her own bitter divorce following infidelity.

The BBC teases a “shocking revelation that dramatically changes the stakes" during the divorce proceedings, adding: “Battle lines are redrawn, [and] their dream of achieving the ‘good divorce’ is left in tatters.”

Read on for all the cast and characters in The Split season 3.

The Split cast: Full list of actors in Nicole Walker BBC drama

Nicola Walker plays Hannah Stern

Nicola Walker plays Hannah in The Split season 3

Who is Hannah? A high-powered divorce lawyer of the Defoe family, confronted by her very own divorce this season after her seemingly rock-solid marriage crumbled in season 2.

According to the season 3 synopsis: "As Hannah and Nathan begin to divide up their 20 years together, Hannah faces what she is about to lose and a shocking revelation dramatically changes the stakes."

Where have I seen Nicola Walker before? She played DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten, and the title role in the recent TV adaptation of Annika. She also played Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax, and has starred in Collateral, Spooks, River, and as one half of the "Frightful Folk Duo" in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Stephen Mangan plays Nathan

Stephen Mangan plays Nathan in The Split season 3

Who is Nathan? Hannah's soon-to-be ex-husband, who cheated on her in the first season via an online dating site, pushing her into the arms of her new colleague Christie, who also happened to be a former flame.

Where have I seen Stephen Mangan before? He's best known for playing Sean Lincoln in Episodes, Guy Secretan in Green Wing, and Dan Moody in I'm Alan Partridge. He has also starred in the Olivier-winning comedy Jeeves and Wooster, and was nominated for a Tony for his role in The Norman Conquests. Other credits have included Richard Pitt in Hang Ups, and the title role in Dirk Gently.

Barry Atsma plays Christie

Barry Atsma plays Christie in The Split

Who is Christie? A family lawyer and former flame of Hannah's who also became her new colleague at Noble Hale Defoe following the big merger. The pair had an affair last season, leading to this season's acrimonious divorce between Hannah and her husband,

The season 3 synopsis teases that, "adding fuel to the fire, the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage, Christie (Barry Atsma), will also return to the final series, which sees Hannah and Nathan’s formerly rock-solid marriage unravel as they try to come to an amicable separation agreement."

Where have I seen Barry Atsma before? International viewers may recognise the Dutch actor as Peter van Syoc in The Rook, Arjen in Episodes (opposite The Split co-star Stephen Mangan), and Moreno in The Hitman's Bodyguard.

Deborah Findlay plays Ruth Defoe

Deborah Findlay plays Ruth Defoe in The Split

Who is Ruth Defoe? The Defoe matriarch and mother of three daughters – Hannah, Nina and Rose – of whom all but the youngest are practising divorce lawyers. She's had a particularly fractious relationship with Nina in the past.

Where have I seen Deborah Findlay before? Viewers will recognise Findlay from the likes of Collateral (as Eleanor Shaw), Hampstead, Vanity Fair, The Lady in the Van (as Pauline), State of Play, Torchwood (as Denise Riley), and Cranford.

Annabel Scholey plays Nina

Annabel Scholey plays Nina in The Split

Who is Nina? One of the Defoe sisters, she's a divorce lawyer and self-destructive kleptomaniac who fell for one of her clients, comedian Rex, during season 1. The pair split up when he got back together with his wife, but at the end of season 2 he made a surprise reappearance.

Where have I seen Annabel Scholey before? She recently starred in BBC drama Salisbury, and has previously appeared in Britannia, Medici, Inspector George Gently, Walking on Sunshine, and Being Human, in addition to the 2006 adaptation of Jane Eyre (with Ruth Wilson and Toby Stephens).

Fiona Button plays Rose Defoe

Fiona Button plays Rose Defoe in The Split

Who is Rose Defoe? One of the three Defoe sisters, she eventually married fiancé James in season 1, but continued to have doubts.

Where have I seen Fiona Button before? She played Jennifer Chambers in Grantchester and Tess Roberts in Lip Service, and has appeared in You, Me and the Apocalypse, My Mother and Other Strangers, and Foyle's War.

Chukwudi Iwuji plays Zander Hale

Chukwudi Iwuji plays Zander Hale in The Split

Who is Zander Hale? Boss of the recently-merged Noble Hale Defoe.

What else has Chukwudi Iwuji been in? He recently starred in The Underground Railroad, and is otherwise known for playing Dr Eli Mays in Designated Survivor, and Colin Moore in the hit Netflix drama When They See Us. He's also appeared in John Wick: Chapter 2, and in Doctor Who.

Mathew Baynton plays Rex Pope

Mathew Baynton plays Rex Pope in The Split

Who is Rex Pope? Stand-up comedian and former Defoe client Rex began a relationship with Nina earlier in the series. However, Rex ultimately decided to get back together with his wife and move the family over to Los Angeles – leaving Nina behind. But in the final episode of season 2, he made a sudden reappearance.

What else has Mathew Baynton been in? Recent projects have included BBC comedy Ghosts (in the role of lovestruck spirit Thomas), and Vanity Fair. Viewers of a certain age will also recognise him from Horrible Histories. His other projects have included Yonderland, Quacks, You Me and the Apocalypse, The Wrong Mans, Will, Spy, and classic comedy Peep Show.

Elizabeth Roberts plays Liv

Elizabeth Roberts plays Liv in The Split

Who is Liv? Hannah and Nathan's teenage daughter.

What else has Elizabeth Roberts been in? The actress played Clover Jenkins in an episode of Call the Midwife earlier this year, and has also appeared in Casualty.

Toby Oliver plays Vinnie Stern

Toby Oliver plays Vinnie Stern in The Split

Who is Vinnie Stern? Hannah and Nathan's son.

What else has Toby Oliver been in? He played Hayden in Dark Money, starring alongside Babou Ceesay and Jill Halfpenny. Toby Oliver also starred in Containment, and played "Boy Roach" in the Black Mirror episode Men Against Fire.

The Split's third and final season will begin on BBC One on 4th April 2022 at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.

