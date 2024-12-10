When we find them in this two-part special, they are reunited for the wedding of their daughter Liv (Elizabeth Roberts) to fiancé Gael (Alex Guersman), with the event taking place in a picturesque Catalan vineyard.

Of course, it won't all be canapés and champagne. The synopsis teases: "Explosive secrets come to light that threaten to derail the wedding, unravel a marriage of 30 years, and encourage Hannah to finally face her fears and commit to something new."

That "something new" appears to be a romance with Toby Stephens's "mysterious" new character Archie, with one moment seeing him encourage her to take the "terrifying" leap into a romantic relationship.

Check out The Split: Barcelona trailer below:

When the new episodes were announced back in May of this year, creator Abi Morgan said: "In a world of brutal break-ups and tantalising make-ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

"Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low flying marriage proposals, as romcom meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home."

The Split: Barcelona also sees the return of several other cast members, including Annabel Scholey as Nina, Deborah Findlay as Ruth, Fiona Button as Rose and Ian McElhinney as Ronnie.

The two-part event unfolds over two consecutive nights over the festive window, with episodes airing on BBC One on both the 29th and 30th December. Mark your calendars now (or watch at your own schedule via BBC iPlayer).

The Split: Barcelona is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on 29th December 2024.

