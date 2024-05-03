Now, Hannah and her family have gathered for a wedding at a vineyard in Catalonia’s wine region.

The special will be set across one weekend, encompassing break-ups, reunions and romance, with Hannah compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again.

But can she find the courage to take the leap into a new future?

Returning for the special are cast members including Walker, Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Ian McElhinney, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman.

Meanwhile, Toby Stephens has been cast in a new role, playing Archie Moore.

The script for The Split: Barcelona at a readthrough. BBC

Morgan said in a statement: "In a world of brutal break-ups and tantalising make-ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

"Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low-flying marriage proposals, as romcom meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home."

Meanwhile, co-founder of production company Sister, Jane Featherstone, and executive producer Lucy Dyke said in a joint statement: "It is a joy to reunite with Abi and our wonderful Split team for this two-parter for the BBC One and iPlayer.

"We have missed the Defoe family and their messy, complex lives, so we couldn’t be more excited to send them to beautiful Barcelona for a glorious, romantic weekend.

"In this chapter, Abi explores the often terrifying prospect of facing new romance after divorce and promises a roller coaster of emotions along the way.

"And welcoming the brilliant Toby Stephens to our ensemble as lawyer Archie Moore, it’s safe to say sparks are going to fly."

While a release date has yet to be confirmed for the specials, which are being produced under the working title The Split: Barcelona, we do know that they will arrive ahead of recently announced spin-off The Split Up.

That series will be set in Manchester, and will follow a single family of lawyers, the Kishans, who run a "British Asian high net worth family law firm".

The Split seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.