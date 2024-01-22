Upon further investigation, she is frustrated to learn that he has rebuilt his life since being released from prison, forming a seemingly loving family and establishing a successful career.

With the traumatic death of her brother still casting a long shadow on her own life, Cathy feels Michael is undeserving of his prosperity - and launches a campaign of harassment designed to bring him down.

Scholey explained: "Cathy is a wonderfully complex character, and I'm excited to be bringing her to life and to [take] her to dark places with this brilliant team.

"Laura Way is a director I’ve worked with before [on The Serial Killer's Wife] and we have a wonderful shorthand, so it’s very exciting to be teaming up again for such a compelling story."

The synopsis warns that "dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur" as her obsession deepens.

Murphy's Law creator Colin Bateman is behind the story, which was previously performed as a one-woman stage show titled Bag For Life.

Colin Morgan said: "I'm delighted to be embarking on Colin Bateman's dark, funny and compulsive new drama Dead And Buried.

"There's a brilliant team working on this, and it already feels incredibly exciting. I can't wait for it to hit the screens and for it to pull viewers along its twisted path."

Bateman, who remains involved as both writer and executive producer, added: "Very excited that Dead and Buried is coming to television.

"It has been a fascinating journey from the original short story, to the one-woman stage show, and now expanded into an exciting four part drama.

"Although it has changed greatly, the actual conundrum at the heart of the story is universal and timeless – what do you do if you meet someone who has prospered after murdering one of your loved ones? Do you say something? Do you do something? How would you react?"

The cast of Dead and Buried, which is filming now across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, also includes Kerri Quinn (Hope Street), Waj Ali (Carnival Row), Owen Roe (Vikings) and Niamh Walsh (The Sandman).

