In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Koppang O'Leary said that she hoped fans would "feel satisfied" with the conclusion and revealed that it was far from set in stone from the beginning.

After three seasons, The Split airs its final episode on BBC One on Monday 25th April – and according to series director Dee Koppang O'Leary, there were several possible endings for the divorce drama.

"We went around the houses with the ending a lot," she explained. "There has been multiple endings, which is really interesting."

But she added: "I think the ending we have, the ending that Abi [Morgan, creator] wrote, which is amazing, is the correct ending."

While the series might be coming to a close, it looks like this won't be the last we see from the world of the show – with Morgan having previously teased news about potential spin-offs.

"Watch this space," she exclusively told RadioTimes.com ahead of the final season. "I'm sure there'll be news about that very soon. But I really love those actors. I'm definitely hoping I get to work with them again.

"I think we know that there's a real audience and appetite for this world," she added. "And certainly the world of divorce law, which is just infinitely exciting and fascinating. And there are just more stories to be told. So fingers crossed."

The Split season 3 has seen Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan reprise their roles as Hannah and Nathan Stern, picking up 10 months after they ended their marriage – and following the fallout from the divorce.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The Split season 3 airs Mondays at 9pm on BBC One, and all episodes are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.