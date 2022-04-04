In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the season premiere, Morgan said she was still hoping to work with the cast again in the future, claiming there were "more stories to be told".

Tonight (4th April) sees the return of divorce drama The Split for its third and final season, and creator Abi Morgan has revealed that she already has her sights set on a spin-off.

"Watch this space," she teased. "I'm sure there'll be news about that very soon. But I really love those actors. I'm definitely hoping I get to work with them again.

"And I think we know that there's a real audience and appetite for this world," she added. "And certainly the world of divorce law, which is just infinitely exciting and fascinating. And there are just more stories to be told. So fingers crossed."

Further information as to which characters might return for a spin-off has not yet been revealed – and we'll probably have to wait to see how the final run plays out before speculating too much about what any spin-off might entail.

But the news of further stories within the world will no doubt come as welcome news to fans disappointed about the show coming to an end.

The Split season 3 sees Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan reprise their roles as Hannah and Nathan Stern, picking up 10 months after they ended their marriage and following the fallout from the divorce.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The Split returns to BBC One on Monday 4th April at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.