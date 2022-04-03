The Split director reveals "blink-and-you-miss-it" season 3 cameos

The series picks up 10 months after Hannah and Nathan ended their marriage and will see the pair of professional divorce lawyers navigating their own divorce.

Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan return as Hannah and Nathan Stern for the third and final season of The Split , starting tomorrow (Monday 4th April).

But in additional to returning The Split cast members Walker, Mangan, Barry Atsma, Annabel Schloley and more, there are also some "fun cameos" to look forward to, director Dee Koppang tells RadioTimes.com.

"There’s some really fun cameos as well," she teased. "We've got Lindsay Duncan and Jemima Hooper, and we've got Lily Cole, and Tom Reese Harris."

Koppang, who is married to TV presenter Dermot O'Leary, also revealed the This Morning presenter makes an appearance in the upcoming third season of The Split.

"And my husband pops up in a very, very funny blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo playing himself in it as well, which is good," she said. "Playing a breakfast TV presenter.

"It was just a very organic thing. It really is blink-and-you’ll-miss-it – it's a tiny, tiny moment.

"There's a lovely moment in the script where it says one of the characters is being interviewed by a TV presenter and I was like, 'Well, I might be able to help with that.' So yeah, he came down to set for the day, which was very fun."

The Split returns to BBC One Monday at 9pm, and series one and two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.