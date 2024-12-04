Given this, fans don't have to wait much longer, as it has now been confirmed that the two episodes will air at 9pm on Sunday 29th December and at 9pm on Monday 30th December, respectively.

Get ready for some sun to lighten up the dark winter nights, as we see the legal family played by the likes of Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan heading out to the vineyards of Catalonia for a wedding.

Other cast members returning for the episodes include Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman, while Toby Stevens will be joining the cast as new lawyer character Archie Moore.

Stephen Mangan as Nathan and Nicola Walker as Hannah in The Split: Barcelona. BBC

The episodes will be set over one weekend, and will see Hannah compelled to banish the ghosts of her past and open herself up to the possibility of love again, but struggling to take the leap into a new future.

Read more:

These specials are just one project in The Split franchise that fans can expect in the future, as a spin-off series The Split-Up is also on the way.

That show will be set in Manchester and follow an entirely new legal family, the Kishans, at the moment when their firm's status is thrown into question.

It is not yet known when the episodes will arrive, as the series was due to start filming earlier this year, but was delayed due to editorial reasons.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Split: Barcelona will air at 9pm on Sunday 29th December and at 9pm on Monday 30th December on BBC One and iPlayer, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.