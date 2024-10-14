The images also give us our first glimpse of the Defoe family in the sun-drenched vineyards of Catalonia, which they are visiting for a wedding.

The returning cast members seen in the images include Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Elizabeth Roberts and Alex Guersman, while we also know that Deborah Findlay, Ian McElhinney and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith will be back as well.

Nicola Walker as Hannah, Fiona Button as Rose and Annabel Scholey as Nina in The Split: Barcelona. BBC

The special was filmed this summer and will be set across one weekend, encompassing break-ups, reunions and romance, as Hannah tries to find the courage to open herself up to the possibility of love again.

When the specials were first announced, Morgan said in a statement: "In a world of brutal break-ups and tantalising make-ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split.

Nicola Walker as Hannah and Toby Stephens as Archie. BBC

"Problematic pre-nups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low-flying marriage proposals, as romcom meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home."

The specials arrive following the news that filming on The Split spin-off series, called The Split-Up, has been delayed due to editorial reasons.

Alex Guernsman as Gael and Elizabeth Roberts as Liv in The Split: Barcelona BBC

It is understood that the BBC and production company SISTER remain committed to making the series, and that the delay was implemented to give the team more time to hone the creative direction of the drama.

Nicola Walker as Hannah and Stephen Mangan as Nathan in The Split: Barcelona BBC

Read more:

The Split: Barcelona will air this year on BBC One, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.