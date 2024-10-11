While speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com about his new BBC show Mr Loverman, James said of Save Me season 3: "I'm still waiting for an idea that I think lives up to the first to drop into my head, and it hasn't yet.

"And until it does, there won't be any more. But the longer it goes, the harder it becomes."

James added that he takes it "as a compliment that you're asking the question".

The cast of Save Me Too. Sky UK

Save Me followed James's character Nelly, who went on a quest to find his estranged daughter Jody after she went missing.

James previously spoke about continuing Save Me with a third run as early as 2021, telling RadioTimes.com that he was "working on the third season" and that it was "slow going, but it is going".

He said at the time: "At the end of season 2, it could have been the end [of the entire series] or it could carry on.

"That wasn't the case after season 1 – after season 1, I always knew that I wanted there to be a season 2, and that was never going to be the end of the story.

"I think - if the folks that make the decision like what I’m writing, and we make it - [the third season] will be the end."

James's latest series, Mr Loverman, is adapted from Bernardine Evaristo’s novel of the same name, and follows Barry, a 74-year-old Antiguan-born resident of Hackney, whose wife believes he has been cheating on her with other women.

In fact, while he has been cheating on her for decades, it is instead with his best friend and soulmate Morris.

James said that one of the things he loves about the series is that "it's not a 'no Blacks, no Irish, no dogs' story, which has become an archetype of the stories that we've told through generations, mostly because it's one that is perceived to be something that's understandable to the wider community".

He explained: "There is now the possibility to write stories that can only have come from our community, talking about our community from people from within our community, without the gatekeepers going, 'You have to make it so that I can understand it.'

"And I think that's one of the things that Mr Loverman is, one of the things that I May Destroy You was, and there are other examples of it, but not nearly enough."

Save Me and Save Me Too are available to stream on Sky and NOW - find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

All episodes of Mr Loverman will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 14th October. The first two episodes will air on BBC One at 9pm that evening, with episodes continuing to air weekly.

