While Paramount Plus declined to comment for Deadline's article, if the casting is true, then The Associate is set to have one hell of a leading line-up.

Of course, Mirren and Brosnan have just wrapped filming on the much-anticipated Netflix film The Thursday Murder Club, so it won't be their first film outing together.

The new series will see "family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow".

More like this

Guy Ritchie. Kate Green/Getty Images for Lionsgate

According to the synopsis, the drama will follow "two generations of gangsters, the businesses they run, the complex relationships they weave, and the man they call upon to fix their problems".

It's not yet known who Hardy, Mirren or Brosnan could be playing in the series, but with their wealth of acting expertise, we're sure their potential roles will be a welcome treat for fans.

Read more:

Hardy is best known for his roles in various films like Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend and Venom. He's previously worked with Ritchie on 2008 gangster film RocknRolla, and more recently starred in The Bikeriders alongside Austin Butler and Jodie Comer.

If the deal goes through, it'll mark the first collaboration between Mirren and Ritchie, with the acclaimed actress known for numerous roles over the years, including in The Queen, Prime Suspect and Taylor Sheridan series 1923.

Brosnan is best known for helming the Bond franchise as the titular 007 from 1995 to 2002, having gone on to star in films like Mamma Mia!, Black Adam and The Out-Laws.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As mentioned, Mirren and Brosnan have recently been working together as part of the lead cast for Netflix's adaptation of Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club.

They're joined by Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley, playing the four pensioners who get together to solve crimes from their retirement home.

As of now, further details about Guy Ritchie's The Associate are not currently known, but we do know that Ritchie will be in the director's chair.

He will also serve as an executive producer with series writer Ronan Bennett of Top Boy fame, as well as David C Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Ivan Atkinson.

Guy Ritchie's The Associate will be coming to Paramount Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.