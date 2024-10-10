"I think 90 per cent of us, you know, were in tears. Some people braved it, but oh, it was just... yeah. Because it's been so fantastic."

Speaking about the wrap party afterwards, she added: "We had a wrap party, yes. It was very nice, it was lovely. We'll just miss not filming it anymore, it was fabulous."

News of the Christmas special having now wrapped was announced earlier this week by way of a confirmation from the BBC.

More like this

It's been a quick turnaround for the Christmas special, which will be landing on our screens in time for the festive period, and is undoubtedly the Christmas special that many are looking forward to the most.

Also revealing more about the wrap party in an interview with Good Morning Britain, Larry Lamb said: "Well, they did have a big party, and James and Ruth really pushed the boat out. It was a wonderful party."

When asked by presenter Ed Balls if he is "absolutely sure it’s the end", Lamb replied: "What you wanna do is you wanna get James [Corden] and Ruth [Jones] on here and question them, because that’s where it all comes from."

Susanna Reid pushed, "You’d love another one [wouldn’t you?]" with Lamb responding: "Yeah. You become a family."

Read more:

While it has been said that this is the final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey, with no future of the show having been confirmed, fans will just have to wait and see what unfolds on Christmas Day as the beloved cast are reunited once again.

Reflecting on filming the Christmas special, Lamb continued: "It was a trip down memory lane. Because suddenly there we are, and we’re facing the fact that effectively this is the end of this adventure - it’s the end of this journey, and it was so emotional."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added: "On the last day of filming, we were filming the end of the story, which is so unusual because nine times out of ten you find that you’re doing the end on the first day, and you’re doing the beginning right at the end of it all.

"So what we were filming was the end of the story on the very last day, and there was just this mental tick, tick, tick going on all the time, and the emotions just kept building and building and building… [the ending] is just beautiful."

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.