Ghosts star Charlotte Ritchie, who recently starred in Netflix's You, is joining her as DS Ashleigh Francis, while Broadchurch's Andrew Buchan, who starred in BBC crime drama Better last year, will play DI James Marsh.

Kieron Moore (Vampire Academy, Masters of the Air, The Corps) will play suspect Liam Bayne. Despite the potential for danger, Ayling-Ellis's character Alison finds herself drawn to him, which only complicates matters further for the waitress.

The cast is rounded out by The Witcher's Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom (Doc Martin, A Confession), Beth Goddard (The Serpent Queen, Manhunt), Andrew Scarborough (Emmerdale, Wolfblood) and Fifi Garfield (Coffee Morning Club, Deaf Funny).

Presenter Rolf Choutan will also be making his acting debut.

The drama was originally announced in 2023. Ayling-Ellis said of her role in the series at the time: "I am so thrilled to be coming on board for Code of Silence and to get to work with the incredible team at Mammoth Screen.

"When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project. I am so delighted ITV are as excited as we are to bring this to life and I can’t wait to get to started!"

Filming is already under way, with a release date yet to be announced.

BritBox will be taking over rights for the US and Canada, with an air date of 2025 expected.

