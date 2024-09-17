Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club movie wraps filming, Netflix confirms
Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley star in the hotly-anticipated adaptation.
Netflix has announced that filming has been completed on the hotly-anticipated movie adaptation of Richard Osman's first The Thursday Murder Club novel.
The film – which is directed by Chris Columbus – has assembled an all-star cast to bring Osman's beloved characters to life, with Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley playing the four pensioners who get together to solve crimes from their retirement home.
And as if that wasn't enough, the ensemble also includes roles for David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Ingrid Oliver and Jonathan Pryce. A veritable who's who of British acting talent.
During production, the set was graced by a very special guest in the form of Steven Spielberg, with the Hollywood great serving as an executive producer on the film, while Osman also shared a number of snaps from his own time on set.
Based on the first novel in Osman's series, the new film will adapt the tale which follows four retirees who enjoy nothing more than trying to crack cases.
But when they find themselves in the middle of a very much live case, things start to go awry.
It seems very likely that if it is a success, more movies in the franchise will be produced – there are currently four novels in the series, with the second book being called The Man Who Died Twice, the third titled The Bullet That Missed and the fourth named The Last Devil to Die.
Meanwhile, Osman is also hard at work on a fifth book, with the presenter and author announcing he was starting a draft last month.
As of now, a release date for The Thursday Murder Club has yet to be announced but with filming now wrapped, we'll be keeping an eye out for any further updates – watch this space.
The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.
