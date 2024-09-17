And as if that wasn't enough, the ensemble also includes roles for David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Ingrid Oliver and Jonathan Pryce. A veritable who's who of British acting talent.

During production, the set was graced by a very special guest in the form of Steven Spielberg, with the Hollywood great serving as an executive producer on the film, while Osman also shared a number of snaps from his own time on set.

Based on the first novel in Osman's series, the new film will adapt the tale which follows four retirees who enjoy nothing more than trying to crack cases.

But when they find themselves in the middle of a very much live case, things start to go awry.

It seems very likely that if it is a success, more movies in the franchise will be produced – there are currently four novels in the series, with the second book being called The Man Who Died Twice, the third titled The Bullet That Missed and the fourth named The Last Devil to Die.

Meanwhile, Osman is also hard at work on a fifth book, with the presenter and author announcing he was starting a draft last month.

As of now, a release date for The Thursday Murder Club has yet to be announced but with filming now wrapped, we'll be keeping an eye out for any further updates – watch this space.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

