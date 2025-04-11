Meanwhile, he also confirmed that Jonathan Pryce would be playing Stephen Best, Naomi Ackie would be playing Donna De Freitas, Daniel Mays would be playing DCI Chris Hudson, Henry Lloyd-Hughes would be playing Bogdan Jankowski and Geoff Bell would be playing Tony Curran.

Speaking with the publication, Columbus said of the cast: "Because of Richard Osman's writing, I was able to cast one of the best acting ensembles I've worked with since Harry Potter.

"Making this film was a dream. I truly hope I am fortunate enough to make a sequel. And another sequel. And another sequel..."

Richard Osman, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie for The Thursday Murder Club. Netflix

Columbus also said that the film would be "sticking with the storyline of the first Thursday Murder Club novel", although he admitted that "certain events and plot devices have been changed".

"Other scenes were omitted for time," explained "But the essence of the book's sharp, witty humour and the emotional complexity of each character has been preserved. The film is a very faithful adaptation of the novel."

Other members of the film's cast include the titular quartet, played by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, while other supporting roles will be played by Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver.

The film won't be Tennant's only role this year - he will also soon be seen in The Hack on ITV, while he has also been filming for one final special of Good Omens, to wrap up that fantasy show's storyline.

