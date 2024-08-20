Osman recalled the exciting visit on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rest Is Entertainment, explaining that Spielberg had an "incredible presence" that enthralled everyone on set that day.

"There's certain people you meet where you go, 'Oh my god, you're Steven Spielberg'," he told co-host Marina Hyde. "It was so lovely seeing even the other actors were excited to be around him.

"I won't say what anyone said, but Sir Ben Kingsley was talking to him about Schindler's List and their experience in such a beautiful way and he clearly loved Steven Spielberg. It was so gorgeous."

Osman went on to explain that all the actors and supporting artists were "so excited" to see Spielberg, who is close friends with Harry Potter and The Thursday Murder Club director Chris Columbus.

"They adore each other," continued Osman. "It was honestly a dream and he was delightful. It was a beautiful sunny day and he was everything that you'd want him to be."

Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, Steven Spielberg, Richard Osman, Chris Columbus, Celia Imrie and Pierce Brosnan. Netflix

The former Pointless co-presenter concluded the discussion by sharing his own personal interaction with Spielberg, in which he briefly expressed his gratitude for the filmmaker's enormous contributions to cinema.

Osman added: "I was able to say right at the end, 'Thank you for everything you do and the joy that you've brought the world'. I left it at that. I never need to say another word because I just said thank you.

"If you think about how he has entertained us – the joy he's brought, the stories he's told us, the tears we've shed because of him – it's nice to be able to stand there, shake his hand and say thank you."

The Thursday Murder Club boasts an all-star cast, including Kingsley, Dame Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie, Pierce Brosnan, David Tennant, Tom Ellis, Naomi Ackie, Jonathan Pryce and Richard E Grant.

The Thursday Murder Club is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

