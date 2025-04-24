Meanwhile, fans have also been treated to some brand new first-look images, giving us our best look yet at some of the big names who are appearing in the film.

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

We've known for some time now that the lead roles of Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim and Joyce will be taken on by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, and all four of those can be seen in the new stills.

But that's barely scratching the surface of the impressive ensemble cast: there are also roles for Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tony Curran, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, Ingrid Oliver and David Tennant – the latter of whom has been confirmed to be playing a dodgy character from the novel.

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

The film, which is directed by Chris Columbus, follows four irrepressible retirees who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

The official synopsis teases: "When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands."

It is based on the first novel of Osman's hugely popular book series, which so far consists of four entries – with a fifth on the way this September.

The Thursday Murder Club. Giles Keyte/Netflix

Columbus previously explained that the film would be "sticking with the storyline of the first Thursday Murder Club novel", although he admitted that "certain events and plot devices have been changed".

"Other scenes were omitted for time," he explained. "But the essence of the book's sharp, witty humour and the emotional complexity of each character has been preserved. The film is a very faithful adaptation of the novel."

The Thursday Murder Club will be released on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

