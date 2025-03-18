That moment has now come, with Osman teasing some early details and confirming the title in a subsequent post.

The book will be called... The Impossible Fortune.

Osman wrote: "Delighted to announce the name of the new 'Thursday Murder Club' novel – #TheImpossibleFortune. Available to pre-order RIGHT NOW. So lovely to bring the gang back together. And the whole thing starts with a wedding".

This wasn't always the case. Speaking on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, Osman revealed that he almost called it Fortune's Always Hiding, as the plot deals with "luck and chance and what life throws at you", and this would reference I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles, the song of Ron's football team West Ham.

However, he changed his mind after he realised nobody was understanding the reference.

The Impossible Fortune, will be the first novel released in the Thursday Murder Club series since 2023's The Last Devil to Die, when it comes out on 25th September. Osman has already revealed one detail about it – it will contain a joke about the upcoming movie adaptation.

Osman said on Saturday Kitchen earlier this year: "Ron and Ibrahim start the scene talking about who their favourite Bond is. And Ron says, 'Oh, my favourite Bond is Pierce Brosnan'. And I told Pierce Brosnan about that, and yeah, he approved!"

Brosnan is playing Ron in the film adaptation, while the other characters in the central quartet will be played by Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.

Also starring in the movie, which is directed by Chris Columbus and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, are David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver.

The Impossible Fortune will be released on Thursday 25th September and is available to pre-order now.

The Thursday Murder Club film will stream on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

