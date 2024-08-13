Alongside the picture, Osman posted a message on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X, saying: "On the set of #TheThursdayMurderClub Steven Spielberg meets a competition winner."

As well as having this serious prestige behind the camera, the movie, which is being directed by Chris Columbus, has an absolutely stacked cast.

Led by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, the film's cast also includes the likes of David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays and Jonathan Pryce.

More like this

Read more:

The film will be an adaptation of the first book in Osman's series, but it seems very likely that if it is a success, more movies in the franchise will be produced.

The team certainly have plenty of material to work with - there are currently four novels in the series, with the second book being called The Man Who Died Twice, the third being called The Bullet That Missed and the fourth being called The Last Devil to Die.

Meanwhile, Osman is also hard at work on a fifth book, with the presenter and author announcing he was starting a draft earlier this month.

Spielberg continues to be prolific as a producer, while his most recent directorial effort was 2022's The Fabelmans. He is also set to direct a new "original event film" which is scheduled to release in 2026.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.