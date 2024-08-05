The TV presenter and author of the hugely successful Thursday Murder Club books is clearly in the early stages of formulating his fifth novel in the series, but that hasn't stopped fans from getting excited.

In the comments of the Instagram post, followers wasted no time in offering up some potential plotlines that Osman could explore in the novel. One user wrote: "I hope Joy finds love," while another said: "We need at least one wedding I think (during which murder investigation continues throughout the reception of course)."

So, it's safe to say that loyal readers have their own ideas for how they want the books to continue.

For now, we'll just have to wait for further updates from Osman but at least we have an exciting film adaptation to look forward to. The first bestselling novel is being given the movie treatment and it was confirmed last month that filming was officially under way.

Richard Osman, Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie for The Thursday Murder Club. Netflix

It's quite the star-studded affair with the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley leading the Thursday Murder Club cast as the murder-solving quartet.

But that's not all, they'll also be joined by Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, David Tennant, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes.

There are currently four novels in the franchise including Osman's debut release, which was released in 2020, and was then followed by The Man Who Died Twice in 2021, The Bullet That Missed in 2022 and The Last Devil to Die in 2023.

With Osman's latest update, we can expect his new novel to be released some time in 2025 with the film's release also yet to be given an exact release date.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

