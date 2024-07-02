The chair appears to belong to Elizabeth, one of four Cooper Chase Retirement Village residents turned amateur detectives.

An ex-spy and the Thursday Murder club's founder, Elizabeth is set to be played by Dame Helen Mirren in the highly anticipated film.

Mirren isn't the only big name attached to the project. In fact, Osman himself referred to the stellar cast as "the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies" in an episode of his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast.

He certainly has a point. Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley complete the titular murder-solving quartet as former union activist Ron Ritchie, ex-nurse Joyce Meadowcroft and ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif.

They are joined by veteran Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) as Elizabeth's husband Stephen, and Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker), who plays policewoman Donna de Freitas.

Interestingly, David Tennant, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes have also been confirmed, though who they'll be playing remains to be seen at this stage.

The movie is set to adapt the storyline of the first Thursday Murder Club novel, which centres around four retirees who enjoy taking a crack at solving cold cases. Their skills are put to the test, however, when they find themselves in the middle of a live crime – the murder of a property developer – for the first time.

The movie will have a theatrical release before it lands on Netflix.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

