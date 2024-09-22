Speaking to Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, Osman said: "I've literally just started Thursday Murder Club 5 now by which, I mean I've written 'Thursday Murder Club 5' on the top of the paper, which is half the job, to be honest!"

And it seems as though the stellar cast of the Netflix film is certainly on Osman's mind as he revealed: "But literally, the first time, I was writing a scene with Ron, who's the Labour activist, and I had Pierce Brosnan in my head when I was writing just the first paragraph. And I went, 'Don't forget, that's not who he is. He's a person in your head'.

"So I had to, having spent the summer going down to set, I had to forget that Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie and Pierce Brosnan, you know, were [the cast]."

He then added: "I do a little bit, where Ron and Ibrahim start the scene talking about who their favourite Bond is. And Ron says, 'Oh, my favourite Bond is Pierce Brosnan'. And I told Pierce Brosnan about that, and yeah, he approved!"

It was confirmed just last week that filming on the Thursday Murder Club film, which is being directed by Chris Columbus, has now wrapped. Of course, the film already has a loyal legion of pre-existing fans who have read the original novel and now, can't wait to see the Osman tale brought to life on screen.

The film will see the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Sir Ben Kingsley taking on the roles of the four pensioners at the centre of the tale who come together to solve crimes from their retirement home.

The rest of the cast for the movie also includes David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Ingrid Oliver and Jonathan Pryce. So, safe to say that there's a slew of stellar acting talent to look forward to.

Osman teased that he had started work on the fifth instalment in the Thurday Murder Club book series last month, posting a picture to Instagram of his notebook and marking the start of the process.

There are currently four novels in the franchise including Osman's debut release, which was released in 2020, which was then followed by The Man Who Died Twice in 2021, The Bullet That Missed in 2022 and The Last Devil to Die in 2023.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

