The trailer for the series also gives fans a sneak peek at some of the hilarious lines of questioning the stars are set to be treated to.

The series will see the likes of Gary Lineker, David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Jade Thirlwall all quizzed by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled interviewers.

Based on the format of French show Les Rencontres du Papotin, which has featured President Emmanuel Macron, the BBC aired a pilot last year, with Michael Sheen but the new series is set to bring us four brand new instalments.

In the trailer, we see our four stars introduce themselves to the group and proceed to see a montage of questions thrown their way, which include everything from "Does the BBC know you're here?" at Lineker, to "Do you believe in God?", "Do you get trapped wind?" and one for Dyer himself: "How working class was it to send your son to a private school?"

The trailer for The Assembly is below.

As for how the line of questioning will go, there are all kinds of questions the stars could face, not least because they are very recognisable to many.

The synopsis for the series reads: "Each episode of The Assembly sees a different celebrity forced to cast aside everything they were ever taught by their media trainers as they face their most honest, funny, chaotic – and heartwarming – interview yet.

"Gary Lineker, David Tennant, Jade Thirlwall and Danny Dyer come from various corners of the showbiz world – with each of them enjoying illustrious careers in their respective fields, the list of subject matters for our unique collective to explore is endless. No area is out of bounds and no question is off the table – carefully considered PR fluff won’t cut it on this show!"

The series line-up was initially announced back in February, with Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime at ITV, saying at the time: "We’re delighted that such an esteemed group of famous faces have agreed to be part of this fresh and distinct format coming to ITV1 and ITVX soon.

"Gary, David, Jade and Danny’s interviews with The Assembly all promise to be captivating, unmissable television with real warmth, and we cannot wait to share it with our viewers."

The Assembly will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday 27th April.

