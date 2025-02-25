Several categories are looking particularly competitive at this year's edition of the event, which dates back more than five decades, with the Best Actor category bringing together a number of notable names in beloved roles.

In addition to Rivals star Danny Dyer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office lead Toby Jones, other actors vying for the prize include Mr Loverman's Lennie James, The Day of the Jackal's Eddie Redmayne and Wolf Hall's Mark Rylance.

There's more recognition for Rivals and Mr Bates in the Best Actress category, where Katherine Parkinson and Monica Dolan are in competition alongside Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, Ludwig's Anna Maxwell Martin and One Day's Ambika Mod.

The two shows also compete in Best Drama Series, where Baby Reindeer, The Day of the Jackal and Wolf Hall are also nominated, while it's Maitlis vs Maitlis in the category of Best Single Drama or Miniseries.

That is, it's Netflix original film Scoop up against Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal, both of which take viewers behind the scenes in the run-up to Prince Andrew's catastrophic interview with the BBC's Newsnight programme.

The latter series explores the story from the perspective of The News Agents presenter (portrayed by Ruth Wilson), while the former feature shifts attention to then-Newsnight producer Sam McAllister (played by Billie Piper).

ITV's COVID-19 drama Breathtaking and Aardman Animation's recent hit film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl also compete in the category.

Read on for a full overview of the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2025 nominations.

Best Single Drama or Miniseries

Breathtaking (ITV1)

Scoop (Netflix)

A Very Royal Scandal (Prime Video)

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (BBC1, Netflix)

Joanne Froggatt as Abbey in Breathtaking. ITV

Best Drama Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky Atlantic)

Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV1)

Rivals (Disney+)

Wolf Hall (BBC1)

Best Single Documentary or Miniseries

Boybands Forever (BBC2)

Michael Palin: Into Nigeria (C5)

Strike: The Uncivil War (Netflix)

Surviving Oct 7th: We Will Dance Again (BB2)

Best Documentary Series

Asia (BBC1)

Freddie Flintoff: Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC1)

Mammals (BBC1)

On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace (BBC2)

Best Comedy

Boarders (BBC Three)

The Franchise (HBO/Sky)

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale (BBC1)

Inside No. 9 (BBC2)

The cast of Boarders. BBC / Studio Lambert / Jonathan Birch / Rashpal Gurm

Best Entertainment Programme

Clarkson’s Farm (Prime Video)

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC2)

The Piano season 2 (C4)

The Traitors season 2 (BBC1)

Best Writer

Joe Barton (Black Doves, Netflix)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Gwyneth Hughes (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, ITV1)

Peter Straughan (Wolf Hall, BBC1)

Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal, BBC2)

Best Actress

Monica Dolan (A Ghost Story for Christmas, Sherwood, BBC; Mr Bates vs The Post Office, ITV)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Anna Maxwell Martin (Gavin and Stacey: The Finale, BBC; Ludwig, BBC; Until I Kill You – ITV)

Ambika Mod (One Day, Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson (Rivals, Disney+)

Best Actor

Danny Dyer (Rivals, Disney+)

Lennie James (Mr Loverman, BBC1)

Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs the Post Office, ITV)

Eddie Redmayne (Day of the Jackal, Peacock/Sky Atlantic)

Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall, BBC1)

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

BPG Breakthrough Award

Levi Brown (This Town)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kyla Harris (We Might Regret This)

Bella Maclean (Rivals)

Michelle de Swarte (Spent)

BPG Emerging Creator Award

Ash Holme

Big Manny

Best Radio Presenter

Sara Cox for Drive-time show (BBC Radio 2)

Paula Harriott for The Secret Life of Prisons (Prison Radio Association)

Ellen E Jones for Screenshot (BBC Radio 4)

Jenny Kleeman for The Gift (BBC Radio 4)

Kate Molleson for Composer of the Week (Radio 3), live Radio 3 concerts, Front Row (BBC Radio 4)

Best Podcast

How to Write a Book (Sara Collins, Sharmaine Lovegrove and Nelle Andrew, Daylight Productions)

Kill List (Wondery)

The Rest is Classified (David McCloskey and Gordon Corera, Goalhanger)

To Catch a Scorpion (BBC Sounds)

1984 (Audible)

Best Radio Programme

The Ballad of Scout and the Alcohol Tag (BBC Radio 4)

Short Cuts (BBC Radio 4)

Sport’s Strangest Crimes: Confessions of a Match Fixer (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Three Million (BBC Radio 4)

Rivals is available to stream on Disney Plus.

