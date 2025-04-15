Adapted from the South Korean format of the original show, the series has already been described as "the ultimate TV challenge" that will bring together some of the country's finest minds.

Tennant will be The Creator, guiding players – that include the likes of a crime writer, forensic scientist, PhD student and two doctors – as they attempt to navigate each uniquely crafted challenge.

The synopsis for the series reads: "To win, contestants will participate in a host of never-before-seen games all designed to not only test their intellectual acumen but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize."

As for the games included in the new series, there will be some that have been taken from the original Korean release but others that are completely brand new and set to be just as mind-bending.

For many, Tennant's casting as the game show host and The Creator was a random one, but it is one that many fans are excited for.

Actually, though, Tennant was the only name that the show's bosses were considering to take up the mantle.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times, Anna Kidd, games executive producer on the series, revealed: "In the Korean version of the show, The Creator is this shady character – their face is wrapped in a bandage, you never see them, they're very sinister.

"We knew for ITV, we wanted to bring some personality and wit to it. Genuinely, the only name who was ever on our list was David Tennant.

"He's got this blend of intelligence, humour, and unique charm. He's just the perfect person for this show. When we approached him and he watched some of the Korean version, he instantly said yes. He totally nailed the brief.

"Obviously, he's phenomenal at what he does, but he was really invested, and he really understood what the role was and what the games were."

At the time of Tennant's casting announcement, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment at ITV, said: "This exciting reality format is designed to keep not just the players but the audience on the edge of their seats, with each episode containing compelling gameplay and thrilling twists.

"David Tennant is the perfect ringmaster to preside over this battle of brainpower, teamwork and deception. We’re delighted to be bringing Genius Game to the ITV audience."

Genius Game will air on ITV1 on Wednesday 30th April at 9pm.

