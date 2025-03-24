"That thing that haunted me from being a child, I now have it, and not only that, I have worn it in something. It was a bit in the last part of Good Omens that I've just finished filming, where my character has to be in disguise and I wear Olivier's nose from Richard III."

Of course, Sheen is referencing the 1955 film version of Richard III, which was directed, adapted and produced by Sir Laurence Olivier, who also took on the lead role.

Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm in Good Omens. Prime Video

As for what scene and disguise Aziraphale will be donning the fake nose for, we'll just have to wait and see.

What we do know as of now is that Good Omens season 3 will take the form of just one 90-minute episode.

So far, no extra details about the final episode have been revealed but the cast have been spotted filming on set, with David Tennant and Sheen back in their leading roles as Crowley and Aziraphale.

More recent images to have come out of production also confirm Sir Derek Jacobi as another returning cast member who has been filming in Edinburgh.

Jacobi previously starred as The Metatron and his return shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to fans after The Metatron took on a crucial role in season 2.

