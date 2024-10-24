The finale episode will begin production in 2025 in Scotland. Gaiman contributed to writing the finale but he will not be working on the production and his production company Blank Corporation will not be involved. A new writer is expected to finish the work but insiders told Deadline a deal has not been closed.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia – representing Terry Pratchett’s estate – as well as BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole, will executive produce.

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2. Prime Video/Twitter

Production on Good Omens season 3 had previously been paused after two women, who had been in consensual relationships with Gaiman, accused him of sexual assault, as per a report from Tortoise. Another three women have since come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct.

Gaiman has strongly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and any unlawful behaviour. Reps for Gaiman declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

Neil Gaiman. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Good Omens was renewed for season 3 last year. Douglas MacKinnon, who served as director and executive producer, left after the first two seasons.

Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Good Omens revolves around an unlikely partnership between an angel (played by Sheen) and a demon (Tennant) who team up to prevent the apocalypse.

The third season is expected to bring to life a conversation Gaiman and Pratchett had decades ago about "what happens next" to the characters.

Sheen previously touched on the "extraordinary" reaction to the show's second season – which ended with a cliffhanger final scene that saw Sheen's Aziraphale and Tennant's Crowley finally admit their feelings for each other only for them to be driven apart.

"One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it," he said during a recent interview with TV Insider. "You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it."

He added: "Seeing how people reacted to the end of season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone."

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video.

