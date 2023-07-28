While the second instalment of the show, based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett, showed more of the pair's day-to-day life in comparison to the world-threatening events of season 1, it still ended on a pretty devastating note.

After admitting more about their relationship than ever before, and with Crowley finally opening up, the pair were ripped apart in the final scenes of season 2. Sort of like our hearts.

Here's everything you need to know about that unexpected ending - and what it means for the potential season 3. Buckle in.

Good Omens season 2 ending explained: What does Aziraphale's decision mean?

The final episode of Good Omens season 2 begins with Crowley and Aziraphale basically fighting each other's battles - Aziraphale attempting to protect the humans in the bookshop from the entourage of demons descending on him, while Crowley heads to Heaven to find out what on earth is going on with Gabriel (Jon Hamm).

Crowley discovers that the higher ups in Heaven had been planning the next Armageddon (as you do) - and Gabriel wasn't exactly in agreement, leading to his demotion to a lower class of angel and his memories being removed. Crowley watches footage of him leaving Heaven before he's dismissed, heading away with the box he was seen carrying in episode 1. You know the one.

David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) in Good Omens season 2. Mark Mainz/Prime Video

Meanwhile, in an act of desperation, Aziraphale blows up his halo to protect his friends in the bookshop, inadvertently declaring war on hell, with Crowley rushing back to him and declaring: "Hell won't like that." Understatement of the century.

It soon becomes clear that he's right, but Crowley puts everyone in their places, demeaning Shax's (Miranda Richardson) entourage in front of Beelzebub (Shelley Conn) and admitting to Heaven that he and Aziraphale been hiding Gabriel by means of an unexpectedly powerful miracle.

He realises that Gabriel wrote himself a letter on the box he was carrying, telling himself that his memories are in a fly that's been following him around. Beelzebub calls the fly, returning Gabriel's memories - during which it's revealed that Crowley and Aziraphale aren't the only angel and demon to have been fraternising. In fact, Gabriel and Beelzebub are in love and even have their own song - Buddy Holly's Everyday. Very cute.

So, what does this mean for our dear angel and demon?

Safe to say, that revelation causes chaos among the agents of Heaven and Hell, with the two camps clashing over where they should be sent as punishment. Aziraphale suggests asking the pair of them what they want, with the two just deciding they want to be together. Crowley suggests his own creation, Arthur Centauri, with the pair of them disappearing together.

Shax turns her rage Aziraphale's way - but the Metatron (Sir Derek Jacobi) turns up just in time, ordering the angels back to heaven and asking Aziraphale a life-altering question. While Aziraphale and the Metatron talk, Nina (Nina Sosanya) and Maggie (Maggie Service) confront Crowley, berating him for "messing" in their lives and urging him to take a look at his own relationship with Aziraphale. Here we go, we're about to get the romance we've been waiting for, right? Right?!

A flustered Crowley confronts Aziraphale, but our lovably and frustratingly oblivious angel can't wait to tell him his news - that he's been asked to take over from Gabriel as Supreme Archangel, and that he could choose whoever he wants to work with in the future, including Crowley, who could be reinstated as an angel. Basically, the pair could be together - on Heaven's terms.

Crowley is outraged, saying that the pair of them don't need Heaven or Hell. Aziraphale is still convinced that Heaven is full of "the good guys", but Crowley hasn't forgotten those plans for Armageddon, pointing out: "When Heaven ends life here on Earth, it'll be just as dead as if Hell ended it. Tell me you said no."

When it becomes clear that Aziraphale won't be talked round, Crowley takes his chance to say his piece - his version of a heartfelt admission of love, urging the angel to run away with him. "You and me, what do you say?" he asks.

Aziraphale tries to persuade Crowley him to come to Heaven, saying they can "make a difference". As Crowley tells him he can't leave the bookshop, Aziraphale responds him: "Nothing lasts forever," instantly crushing hearts across the fandom. In a bittersweet moment, Crowley tells Aziraphale: "You idiot. We could have been us", grabs the angel and kisses him.

Clearly unsure how to feel about the whole situation, Aziraphale appears distraught, telling Crowley: "I forgive you." Crowley answers: "Don't bother," storming out of the bookshop - and so, season 2 ends with the angel and demon unhappily going their separate ways, with mournful music beginning over the credits.

Are Aziraphale and Crowley in love in season 2?

David Tennant (Crowley), Michael Sheen (Aziraphale). Prime Video

It would certainly seem so, with the final episode of season 2 confirming that romance in a clear way.

However, despite many of the signs pointing towards Aziraphale's potential feelings for Crowley, it might be a surprise to some fans that it's the demon who makes the move. But, as the pair head away from each other for at least the foreseeable future, the future of the pair's relationship is entirely uncertain.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about that final episode, producer Sarah-Kate Fenelon explained: "The end of episode 6 will break people's hearts and it will be, probably, what they want but not in a way that they expect which is the best kind of writing.

"Also, I think Michael Sheen and David Tennant have such wonderful on-screen chemistry. This season they're in it a lot more than they were in season 1. So to bring them to a moment in time like that, without ruining it, is just very good storytelling, I think."

She added of the gut-wrenching split-screen scene: "Douglas [McKinnon], our director's idea to have a split screen at the end and show both of their states of mind - and you can just seen Michael Sheen's face having thoughts and it's almost like you're [reading his mind]. It's extraordinary. And the way that David Tennant, Crowley, gets into the car and he turns off A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square, and it's just heartbreaking."

How does Good Omens season 2 set up season 3?

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2. Prime Video/Twitter

Let's be clear - Good Omens season 3 is not yet confirmed. However, Neil Gaiman has been open about envisioning three seasons for the show.

Season 2 appears to be a clear act two, building to a resolution in a potential season 3. As Aziraphale and Crowley are ripped apart, there definitely seems to be more to their story.

Producer Fenelon told RadioTimes.com: "I think people will be very unhappy if that's where it stops, I will say. They'll be heartbroken...I will say, Neil has written as good a cliffhanger as I've ever seen in television, I think."

Star Maggie Service added: “Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it’s tied up in a bow, none of it’s Hollywood magic. It’s real within fantasy - and what is going to happen next?"

Gaiman also recently told SFX: "Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that."

Fingers crossed!

Good Omens season 2 is available to watch now on Prime Video. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

