Well, it seems as though season 3 is all ready to go according to Gaiman, who responded to a question on his Tumblr about the confirmation news of a third outing for Good Omens.

He wrote (via Twitter): "It won't be confirmed unless enough people watch season 2 to make Amazon happy. And it's strike season, which makes everything harder.

"But obviously season 3 is all planned and plotted and, if I get to make it, will take the story to a satisfying end. If I wasn't on strike I'd be writing it currently."

He added: "Our set is still standing in a studio in Bathgate and we would all love to get back there and finish the story in the way Terry and I plotted, long ago."

Of course, there's no telling just when or if Prime Video will renew the series but if it does get the green light, the release date could be a long way off due to the ongoing writers' strikes.

Neil Gaiman previously revealed that season 2 was written to act as the connective tissue between the first season, which was adapted from the story told in the 1990 novel Good Omens and a sketched out plot for a sequel story which he developed with the late Sir Terry Pratchett.

Maggie Service, who plays new character called Maggie in season 2, has said that the ending of the second season does not feel like the overall end of the story.

She told RadioTimes.com: "Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it’s tied up in a bow, none of it’s Hollywood magic. It’s real within fantasy - and what is going to happen next?"

